Kwong breaks two swimming records

Homeschool swimmer Thaddeus Albert Kwong has broken two records at the 2025 National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

He swam a time of 28.99 in the 50m back smashing Samuela Yalimaiwai’s record of 29.73 which was set in 2019.

He also put Viliame Takayawa’s 10year 27.49 record to rest after swimming a time of 27.23 in the 50m butterfly.

Thaddeus and his sisters Theola Kwong and Charis Kwong will also represent the country at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau later in June.

Thaddeus Albert Kwong pictured with his mum and two sisters, Theola Kwong and Charis Kwong





