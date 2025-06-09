Kolinisau proud of Fiji 7s efforts

[file photo]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says it’s always hard to come back and win after a semifinal loss.

He made the comments after Fiji beat the impressive France team 24-7 to win bronze in Dubai today.

The Olympic gold medalist says they talked about the third place playoff match after their three point’s loss to New Zealand in the dying stages of their semifinal match.

Kolinisau says sevens is a game of opportunities, and he is glad the side turned up and delivered against a very good French team, who are also the current Olympic champions.

The focus now, according to the national coach, is recovery so they turn up fresh in Cape Town next weekend.

He also thanked fans and families for the support so far.

