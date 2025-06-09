Kings boxing promotion returns with 11 bouts

Naroon Buksh’s Kings Boxing Promotion is set to make a comeback after a five-year hiatus, with 11 exciting bouts lined up for next month.

Today in Suva, promoter Buksh and Boxing Commission of Fiji Chairman Adi Narayan witnessed Junior Binnu Singh signing his contract to fight Australia based fighter Runqi Zhou.

This upcoming bout will be the first WBA title fight ever held in Fiji.

Promoter Buksh stated that this event presents a great opportunity for boxing to grow in Fiji.

“I think boxing needs to grow in the country, and bringing this kind of fights will give awareness and opportunity to upcoming boxers. We hope to do more in the future.”

The highly anticipated Kings Boxing Promotions event is scheduled for July 19, 2025, at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, featuring a dynamic lineup of matches.

Other key matchups include Mikaele Ravalaca against Junior Raka for the NZPBF Oriental Pac Super Feather Weight title, and James Singh battling Semi Daloloma for the BCF Heavy Weight title.

The fight card also features Sera Bolatini versus Connie Chan (Super Welter), Ratu Rakuro against Dylan Archer (Welter Weight), Samuela Nagari facing Oliver Firth (Light Heavyweight), Muhammed Ali against Fiuse Nabua (Welter Weight), Fredrick Chand taking on Josefa Takayawa (Middle Weight), Krishna Mudliar battling Mathew Micheal (Super Middle Weight), Aditya Narayan against Lepani Levetia (Super Welter Weight), and Elena Kili versus Sherilyn (Heavy Weight).

