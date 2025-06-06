Katonibau pushes for Fiji reps inclusion in Work Care Bill 2025

Former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians representative, Isake Katonibau, is pushing for the inclusion of national sports representatives as workers under the proposed Work Care Bill 2025.

He made a submission today on behalf of Stonewriters Legacy to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Katonibau’s proposal calls for all individuals who have represented Fiji, past and present, to be formally recognized as workers under the bill.

Article continues after advertisement

This recognition would ensure they are entitled to the same protections and benefits afforded to other employees under Fijian labor laws.

The former Marist Brothers High School student says that for those who have represented the country in any sport at the highest level, Fiji is their employer.

“When they run into that field, they only know we represent Fiji, they don’t know we represent Fiji Rugby Union, when Oscar Kolinisau went to Rio, he took the flag with him, he was representing this country, he wasn’t representing Fiji Rugby Union, and he was representing Fiji”.

Following his presentation, the majority of the standing committee members expressed support, affirming their commitment to ensuring that national sports representatives are included in the final version of the legislation.

The man known as ‘Eyes’ adds that something needs to be done now.

“If you don’t fix this now, we’re telling the next generation, thank you for your sacrifice, you’re on your own now. That can’t be our legacy, so I’ll say it plainly. We are not asking for favors; we are asking for a return on investment. Not just for ourselves, but for every person who gave their best years to this country and was never counted.”

Katonibau, who is covered under existing provisions due to his service with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, highlighted the disparity between himself and many other national athletes.

Unlike him, he noted, numerous national reps, especially those not employed, are often left without any form of injury compensation or support after serving their country in sports, especially in 7s rugby.

The proposed changes could mark a significant shift in how Fiji values and supports its sporting heroes, both on and off the field.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.