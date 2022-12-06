Judokas after Pacific Games spots

With the second phase of Pacific Games trials completed, Fiji Judo is expecting more participants in the coming months.

Judo is looking to be represented by quality athletes in next year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and the race for the best has started.

Olympian and trainer Simione Kuruvoli says they’ve had a positive turnout but are expecting more judokas to turn up for trials after the external examinations.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuruvoli says the competition for a Pacific Games spot is really tight.

“We think we have medal prospects and the training is going on well, we hope that they do their part and we’re looking for a good outing in the next Pacific Games”

In the last Pacific Games in Samoa, Team Fiji bagged four gold, two silver and two bronze medals in judo.