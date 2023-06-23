Josh Bell, Guardians come back to sweep sliding A's

[Source: Reuters]

Josh Bell homered to help the Cleveland Guardians beat the visiting Oakland Athletics 6-1 and earned a sweep of the three-game series.

Myles Straw had two hits and an RBI for the Guardians, who have won four in a row overall.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen blanked the A’s during his four innings on the mound. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked three.

Article continues after advertisement

Nick Sandlin (3-3) threw two innings of scoreless relief, followed by two more from Enyel De Los Santos. Eli Morgan pitched a perfect ninth.

Oakland starter JP Sears (1-5) went seven innings for the second straight outing. He allowed two runs and four hits, striking out eight and walking one on 106 pitches.

The A’s have lost eight in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Sandlin replaced Allen to start the fifth and walked Tony Kemp, who then went from first to third on a groundout to shortstop by Esteury Ruiz. Aledmys Diaz followed with a sacrifice fly to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

That lead was short-lived as Bell pulled a solo home run deep down the left-field line with one out in the bottom half of the inning. It tied the score 1-1 and gave him 500 RBIs in his MLB career.

Andres Gimenez followed with a single, stole second and came home when Straw fouled off three two-strike pitches before tripling high off the wall in left for a 2-1 lead.

Gabriel Arias walked to start the eighth for Cleveland and Straw singled to put runners on the corners.

Yacksel Rios threw a wild pitch to Cam Gallagher on ball four to score a run and make it 3-1. After another single loaded the bases, Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez had back-to-back walks to force in two more runs and stretch the lead to 5-1.

Another wild pitch by Rios made it 6-1.