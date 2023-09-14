Jets' QB Rodgers vows to 'rise yet again' after season

[Source: Reuters]

Aaron Rodgers vowed to “rise yet again” in a social media post, two days after he suffered a shocking season-ending tear to his left Achilles tendon.

The New York Jets quarterback went down with the injury four plays into his highly-anticipated debut with the Jets on Monday, leading some to wonder whether it could spell the end of the 39-year-old’s playing career.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers said in a post on Instagram.

Article continues after advertisement

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”

The Jets last made the NFL playoffs in 2010 and since then have finished in last place in the four-team AFC East division seven times but rallied to defeat the visiting Buffalo Bills 22-16 in a thrilling overtime victory on Monday.

Hopes were high coming into the season that Rodgers was the missing piece the team needed to contend for a Super Bowl but now the team is forced to continue their campaign without the four-time league MVP.

“Proud of my guys, 1-0,” Rodgers said in the post, which included photos of him from the game.

Future Hall of Famer Rodgers joined the Jets in a blockbuster offseason deal after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The squad now looks to back-up quarterback Zach Wilson, who the Jets selected with the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft but who underperformed in his first two seasons with the team.