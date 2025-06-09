Jackson urges Drua to block out noise in race for top six

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson. [Photo: FILE]

With the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition tightening early, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says his side is focused solely on internal belief rather than outside pressure.

As teams begin positioning themselves for a top-six finish, Jackson admits there has already been growing noise surrounding results and expectations.

However, he insists the squad remains committed to representing the country with pride.

“Now everyone’s scrapping for the top six. As Frank said, we shut out the noise around us. It’s there. We’re trying to make this country proud. We’re trying to show these young men how good they are.”

Jackson acknowledged that scrutiny can come quickly, even in the early rounds of the competition, but praised his players for their response.

“Unfortunately, sometimes we have to try and shut out the noise because it’s round two and already there’s a lot of doubt.”

He added that the performance on the field reflected the pride attached to the Drua jersey.

“I think what the boys showed today is what it means to pull on the Drua jersey and do well.”

The Drua take on the Brumbies at 3.35pm next Saturday in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

