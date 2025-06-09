Ikanikoda to hang up boots after Marist 7s

Former Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda has revealed that this year will mark the end of his sevens rugby career.

The experienced Police Rugby player, currently competing at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s which began today in Nadi, says he has already informed his team and management that the Marist 7s in two weeks will be his final tournament in the shortened format.

Ikanikoda says the decision comes after many years of representing both club and country in sevens rugby.

“My plans in rugby is, I think this will be my last year playing rugby. I have advised the team and the management that after the Marist 7s I will be hanging up my boots, especially in 7s rugby.”

The veteran first debuted for Fiji during the 2011–2012 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, before a major leg injury sidelined him from the national side for nearly eight years.

He later made a remarkable return to the international stage and played a key role in Fiji’s campaign that saw the team claim the 2019 Hong Kong Sevens, which was Fiji’s fifth consecutive title at the prestigious tournament.

Ikanikoda says while his playing days may be ending, he still hopes to remain involved with the Police rugby setup.

“I will just be supporting the coaches and staff of the Police rugby team.”

He also encouraged young players competing in grassroots tournaments around the country to keep pushing for higher honours.

“There’s a lot of talent now in Fiji especially during these grassroots tournaments and I challenge all the players to work hard and chase their dreams.”

The upcoming Marist 7s is expected to be the final sevens appearance for the seasoned playmaker as he prepares to close a memorable chapter in his rugby career.

