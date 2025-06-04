I retire with no regrets: Nayacalevu

Waisea Nayacalevu [file photo]

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has officially retired from international rugby, closing an unforgettable chapter in Fijian rugby history.

The 33-year-old centre debuted for Fiji in 2012 and earned 43 caps, known for his powerful runs, fearless defense, and inspirational leadership.

He captained Fiji at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, helping the team to a memorable campaign.

In an emotional farewell, Nayacalevu says Rugby has been more than a game to him, it’s been his passion, his purpose and, his teacher.

“Today is a day of both celebration and reflection — a day I never imagined would come so quickly when I first wore the white jersey of Fiji back in 2012. After more than a decade representing my country, my family, and myself on the rugby field, I stand before you to announce my retirement from international rugby. This is not an easy decision — because rugby has been more than just a game to me. It’s been my passion, my purpose, and my teacher. It has taken me around the world, allowed me to form lifelong bonds, and given me the honor of standing shoulder to shoulder with warriors who bleed for this nation.”

Fiji Rugby Chairman John Sanday paid tribute, saying Nayacalevu has been a true ambassador for Fijian rugby.

“His dedication, skill, and leadership have inspired a generation.”

Head Coach Mick Byrne says he was there for the players.

“He was a strong voice for the players and led by example. We’ll miss him greatly.”

Nayacalevu now shifts his focus to his next chapter in Nice, France, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations of Flying Fijians.

