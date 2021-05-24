Home

Horse Racing

Spanish Mission fit to run again

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 5:31 pm
[Source: theage.com]

Spanish Mission is now fit to run in the Melbourne Cup after passing his fitness test.

Mission is the second favouritte in the cup and initially failed his second veterinary inspection yesterday.

Vets had found swelling to the horse’s right foreleg on Thursday and a subsequent inspection on Friday showed a potential infection to the horse’s pastern.

Article continues after advertisement

Trainer Tony Noonan, who is looking after the horse on behalf of British trainer Andrew Balding says all week he was confident the horse would be passed fit to run for Tuesday.

 

