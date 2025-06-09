Holmes, Predebon, Faulkner receive Warnings

Source: NRL

Sharks pair Talei Holmes and Stephanie Faulkner and Knights prop Tayla Predebon have received a Warning after pleading guilty to charges arising from the preliminary finals.

Holmes was placed on report for a hip drop tackle on Rooster Rima Butler in the 11th minute of Saturday night’s game in Gosford and was hit with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge.

Faulkner received a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct charge for an incident involving Macie Carlile in the 39th minute of that game while Predebon was charged with a Careless High Tackle on Broncos forward Shalom Sauaso.

The incident in the 51st minute of the preliminary final saw Predebon placed on report and subsequently hit with a Grade 1 offence.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Ferns skipper Georgia Hale is free to play in the opening Pacific Championships match against Samoa after accepting a fine for a crusher tackle.

Hale and Titans team-mate Shaylee Bent were charged following their side’s finals elimination by the Knights.

The 2023 Golden Boot winner was hit with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Newcastle’s Grace Giampino in the 28th minute of the semi-final at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The charge carried a one-game ban but Hale was able to accept a $400 fine with an early guilty plea under Rule 39A of the NRLW judiciary code.

The decision to pay the fine enables the star lock to play in New Zealand’s men’s and women’s Pacific Championships double-header against Samoa at Go Media Stadium on October 19.

Bent, meanwhile, was charged with Contrary Conduct for an incident involving Fane Finau and received a warning with an early guilty plea.

