Historical win for Ratu Latianara in U16 Raluve

Ratu Latianara College’s Under-16 girls created one of the biggest upsets of the Weet-Bix Raluve competition after defeating defending champions Sigatoka Methodist High School 12-10 in a thrilling finish.

Sigatoka struck first to take an early lead, showing their experience on the big stage.

But the newcomers from Ratu Latianara College responded in style, crossing over for their first try and successfully converting to go ahead 7-5 at halftime.

The reigning champions regrouped after the break, powering through with strong forward play to edge their way back in front and put the pressure firmly on Latianara.

With the scores locked in a tight battle, every possession in the final minutes carried enormous weight.

Cheered on by a vocal band of supporters, Ratu Latianara refused to fold.

In a fairytale finish after the final hooter, they held their composure in the last set of play to score the decisive try and snatch a 12-10 victory.

Ratu Latianara’s coach Vidika Kuruiyalavou and captain Jennifer Elizabeth have dedicated their victory to the Vunivalu and the supporters and parents who graced the stadium today and cheered them on to victory.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

