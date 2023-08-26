Sports

Historical win at Twickenham 

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

August 27, 2023 4:27 am

History has been created at Twickenham in London as the Fiji Water Flying Fijians defeated England for the first time.

56,854 fans witnessed history as Fiji turned up in the second half to surprise the home team 30-23.

It was the second surprising result in less than 24 hours after the All Blacks were humbled by the Springboks at the same venue.

Article continues after advertisement

Centurion Courtney Lawes’s 100th cap for his side didn’t go according to the script as the Simon Raiwalui side did the unthinkable at the home of rugby.

England was first on the board following an offside penalty which George Ford converted.

Winger Jonny May extended their lead to 8-0 when he exposed Selesitino Ravutaumada in one on one situation.

There was a heavy downpour that really had some impact on the momentum of the match before Caleb Muntz slotted Fiji’s first points with a successful penalty.

Handling errors, slow ball and aimless kicking also contributed to Fiji’s first half performance while a Waisea Nayacalevu try was disallowed by the TMO due to a forward pass from Ravutaumada.

The English Roses kept on putting pressure on Fiji’s line and were rewarded when prop Eroni Mawi was sent off for collapsing a maul.

It was the host who led 8-3 at halftime.

The national side started the second half on a high when Ravutaumada set up Nayacalevu again but this time there was no need for the TMO’s intervention and they did it with 14 men.

Albert Tuisue had to leave the field for a head injury assessment and was replaced by Vilive Miramira.

The ‘Bossman’ Vinaya Habosi marked his return with a runaway converted try from the base of a ruck 25 meters out before Muntz added another penalty for a 20-8 lead.

However, poor communication from the restart put our side under pressure and just a minute later Marcus Smith dotted down between the sticks after collecting a brilliant George Ford chip kick.

Muntz put Fiji beyond a converted try when he nailed his third successive penalty for a 28-15 lead.

Tuisue passed his HIA came back for Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Replacement winger Joe Marchant put the home team back in the game with a try as England trail 22-23.

A knock on by halfback Danny Care from the restart saw Fiji capitalize with Simione Kuruvoli sneaking in after the forwards put together a few phases.

Ravutaumada proved why it’ll be hard to replace him in the 14 jersey as he proved to be hard to stop every time he has the ball.

The Taveuni man was also the man of the match.

An extraordinary victory

Flying Fijians videos

Pacific Islands a zone for peace and nuclear-free: Rabuka

Flying Fijians in England: 26/8/23

Concerns raised over changing weather impact

New children’s park opens

MGM wins first Deans title

PSC chair urges action on retaining civil servants

Ali condemns police intervention

FENC Fiji extends its focus to include disadvantaged families

Daliconi villagers benefit from seawall

Soccer's ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief over kiss

Roosters overcome loss of Manu to keep finals hopes alive

Walsh, Cobbo star as Brisbane push towards minor premiership

Historical win at Twickenham 

QVS back at the Deans helm

Labasa College wins first-ever Secondary School Soccer IDC title

PNG pulls out of OFC Men's Olympic Qualifiers

Xavier College defends Girls Open title

Storm all smiles as Coates bags three and Paps returns in win

Madagascar crush: 12 dead at island games' opening ceremony

Dawasamu takes Raluve U18 trophy

Fukushima: The fishy business of China's outrage over Japan's release

RKS hold on to clinch U19 title

Navua upsets host

Girls Open final underway, nil-all at halftime

The science behind the Fukushima wastewater release

Most wanted terrorist killed, says Mozambique

RKS is new Deans U16 winner

UN rights experts raise climate change concerns with Saudi Aramco

Keep our cool and play the game: Nasilasila

Navua battles Labasa in DFPL

Lautoka Central College creates history as new Under-15 champion

Dutch supreme court: Israeli military immune from prosecution in Netherlands

Sigatoka retains Raluve U16 title

Bodies and flight recorders recovered at Wagner boss Prigozhin's jet crash site

Marist bags two Deans titles

Denmark plans jail term for burning Quran in public

Majority of street dwellers identify as iTaukei

Labasa Sangam claims Under-17 title after 15 years

Malka Leifer: Israeli ex-principal jailed for sexually abusing Australian students

Marist crowned Deans U14 champion

South Africa thumps New Zealand in test match

Exciting day of football in the North

‘D’ day as schools look to create history

Fiji to pay more emphasis on beach soccer

England win will rank Fiji highest ever

Canada stun France in dominant fashion

Chinese embassy slams Japan's move to discharge nuclear wastewater

Cowboys sink Dolphins to keep finals dream alive

Fiji ranked average in literacy and numeracy

Take the carbon target seriously urges PM

Pochettino gets first Chelsea win with 3-0 defeat of Luton

Valanciunas, Lithuania reward traveling fans with a win

Consumer watchdog calls for stricter regulations

Police exclude political parties from protest march

Latvia lights out in impressive World Cup debut victory

Vucevic drops 27 to push Montenegro to a winning start

Warriors survive scare from Dragons to lock in top-four berth

Crooked House: Arson arrests in pub fire probe

'I struggle not knowing what the future holds' - Asylum backlog reaches record high

NGO Coalition challenge Japan’s Fukushima plan

Police exclude political parties from protest march

Deans final operations to run smoothly: Muamua

Labour denounces police action

Police beef up security at popular nightspots

Sam content with teams’ performance

HRADC condemns nuclear waste water discharge

Government addresses water issues in Kade village

Oceania Combine HPU ends on a high

Fukushima: Sushi lovers grab last bites as seafood ban hits Japan

Tahiti dashes Fiji’s hope

Defending U19 champion falls in semi-final

Plans to transition into new e-ticketing system soon

Northern U15 and U17 teams promising new champions

Wagner defied Putin and now its leader Prigozhin may be dead

What we know about Russia plane crash that reportedly killed Prigozhin

How Russia reacted after Prigozhin plane crash

QVS aims for 24th Deans title

Japan discharged Fukushima wastewater prematurely: Rabuka

Discussion underway on electronic ticketing system

Sewer overflow a challenge

Growing skills gap needs to be addressed: Chand

Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

Fiji's genuine hospitality reason tourists are coming

Do or die match for Fiji Beach Soccer

FEO launches 4-Year Work Plan for Inclusive Elections

Labasa College qualifies for semi-final after a decade

Putin breaks silence after Wagner boss Prigozhin's plane crashes

Tonga show big improvements in defeat to solomon Islands

Fijians unite against Japan's wastewater disposal

Fukushima wastewater released into the ocean, China bans all Japanese seafood

PIF prioritizes Fukushima issue: Puna

Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface as ecstatic India celebrates

Accident claims another life

Duo charged for alleged fraud

FIJI Water community grant applications now open

Record-breaking year for film and television industry

US officials see missile strike, other theories, behind crash of Prigozhin plane

PM calls for preparedness amid Fukushima wastewater concerns

Seven changes against England

Ministry plans to re-introduce chaplains

WAF not spared from climate change

Village wants help for water matter

Lawes to captain England for Fiji Test

Spanish federation chief to quit over kiss scandal - report

Deans Director calls for teams to minimize delay

Fiji set for Tahiti

Multi-Criteria analysis to confirm Suva Port relocation

More than a scrimmage for Fijiana and Oceania Women's Combine

FSSFA top eight to battle for semi-final spots

Panthers double blow as Luai injured in loss to Eels

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA chief Rubiales

Digicel Fiji and LICI partner to offer insurance premium payments

Israeli Arabs demand action over spike in murders linked to organised crime

Ukraine war: Three elderly people killed in Russian shelling, say officials

Former leaders criticize Japan’s wastewater release

Modern-day slavery exists: Duaibe

Sam happy with their first three points

Two new winners anticipated in U15 and U17

Labasa girls’ teams secures a spot in quarterfinals

Australia receives Pacific support for its COP31 hosting bid

Yat Sen hits another milestone

Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals to set up rematch in the eliminator

FNU champions recycling practices

Ongoing inquiry into FRA CEO

Ukraine war: Three killed in Belgorod hours after drones hit Moscow

DATEC and National Blood Service to host blood drive

Fijian Cup will unearth raw talent: Muliaina

South Koreans unfazed by first nationwide air raid drill in six years

Government and ADB collaborate on Suva Port relocation plans

Naivalurua wins top award at FIBA Congress

Chaudhry questions Cabinet’s decision on Fukushima waste disposal

Child neglect cases soar

Greek fires rage after migrant tragedy near border

Another contact zone battle for Flying Fijians

First 2,000 students pay $5 at Deans final

Fiji bounce back with big win over Tonga

Labasa U19 teams on course to last eight

At least 26 killed at construction site

Punitive damages are not being discussed: Bhagwan

Exodus of teachers concerning: FTA

Accessibility and untreated water are major concerns

Agriculture research and extension important: Prasad

Bowen visits village to see resilient infrastructure

MSG leaders discuss issues affecting the region

Fukushima: What are the concerns over waste water release?

Saudi Arabia offers scholarships to Fijian students

Russian general who ran Ukraine war fired - report

Xavier girls on song in IDC

NGOs call for UN action

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin listed in Russian plane crash with no survivors

TotalEnergies moves with fuel transition

New technology and innovation drive a cashless society

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief?

Right to protest comes with responsibility: Vosarogo

No strike, report any anomaly

Close to 1000 attend Fiji rugby clinic

Fiji 7s join scouts party in Deans

FIBA pays tribute to ‘Coach Mike’

First match contributes to player development: Sam

All Blacks squad named to face Springboks at Twickenham

Secondary Schools IDC records growing interest

Albanese government accepts IAEA findings

Ministry plans to have 22 full-time counsellors

Action to retain talent amid foreign migration surge

Smith commends Fiji Police's efforts

Concerns raised over students behavior

Boroboro water project benefits 13 families

Grammar bags four titles in Netball finals

Gollings on the hunt

Coach proud despite loss

SVC reaches new height in Secondary School Netball

28-month talks over Fukushima says PIF

No need to panic on nuclear dumping: SPC

Data is insufficient: Rev Bhagwan

Empowering iTaukei is not a racial context

Northern U19 schools on track in IDC

Digital economy roadmap to be revealed soon: Kamikamica

Police Force works on strategic plans

FijiFirst calls out Rabuka over Fukushima wastewater issue

Flying Fijians kicking for improvement

Former FDB officer fronts court

Marshall Islands issues plea regarding nuclear dumping

59-year-old man perishes in fire

Bansod and two others face court

MGM focusing on task at hand

Netball U19 top four confirmed

More emphasis on enhancing literacy in schools

Province urged to be champions of HIV

Fiji goes down in opening match

Empowerment comes from within: Kedrayate

Japan discharging wastewater in its own backyard: Rabuka

Rabuka attends MSG Leaders’ Summit

Second escapee surrenders to police

Local rice farmers urged to increase production

First-ever upmarket kava-bar opens in Labasa

DHL opens new facility in Nadi

Maui wildfire victims fear land grab may threaten Hawaiian culture