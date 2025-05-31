Heartbreak season end for Drua

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign came to a heartbreaking end in Brisbane tonight, as they were comprehensively outplayed in a 52-7 defeat to the Queensland Reds.

With their finals hopes already dashed, the Drua arrived at Suncorp Stadium looking to finish the season with pride and passion and they opened the match with all the energy and flair that has come to define their playing style.

Early attacking raids, offloads in contact and a fearless approach hinted at a spirited contest to come.

But that momentum was quickly undone in the 10th minute when star centre Iosefo Masi was shown a yellow card for a tip tackle.

It proved to be the turning point.

Down a man, the Drua couldn’t contain the Reds’ response.

Winger Lachie Anderson exploited the numerical advantage to cross for the opening try, with flyhalf Tom Lynagh slotting the conversion to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

From there, the Reds found their rhythm and never looked back.

Anderson struck again soon after, finishing a flowing move out wide and then completed his hat-trick with a solo burst down the flank as the Drua defence began to unravel under pressure.

While Lynagh missed the conversion, the signs were ominous for the visitors.

Reds lock Josh Canham made it worse, storming over from close range after spotting a lapse in the Drua’s defensive line.

The Fijians had a glimpse of the tryline through fullback Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, but his effort was halted just metres short when he lost the ball in contact.

Anderson wasn’t done.

With the Drua pinned on one side of the field in defence, the winger took full advantage of the unguarded opposite flank to score his fourth try.

The hosts led 33-0 at the break, but the Drua refused to lie down.

They returned from the sheds with renewed fight and finally found a way through the Reds’ line when prop Haeriti Hetet powered over for a try, converted by Isaiah Ravula.

It was a moment of reward for the Drua’s resilience, but it would prove their only highlight on the scoreboard.

Discipline issues returned to haunt them when Etonia Waqa was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous cleanout on Ryan Smith a hit that will likely be reviewed post-match.

The Reds continued to pile on the pressure, with Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Harry Wilson, Joe Brial and Ryan Smith all getting their names on the scoresheet to blow the margin out to 52-7.

For the Reds, the result locked in valuable momentum heading into the finals—but for the Drua, it was a night that ended not just in defeat, but in heartbreak.

While this marks the Druas final match the Reds will meet Crusaders next Saturday at 7.05pm for the qualifying finals.

