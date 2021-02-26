Government commits to more sporting programs

The Government through the Ministry of Sports is committed in investing in sporting programs to develop elite athletes.

Together with the Australia government, a program called ‘Team Up’ was launched yesterday and Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Bala, says the platform will provide a lead to the players.

Around six local sporting federations are part of the program.

The Minister believes sports continues to rake in revenue and must be strengthened.

“The team up program supports a number of Australian sport partners in Fiji with a strong focus on gender and disability inclusion, ensuring that women and girls can enjoy all the benefits of sport, this also strengthen Fiji’s advocacy on sports as a basic human right”

Bala says they will continue to focus on policies and secure more partners.

Team Up is one of several programs and activities driving the Australian Government’s implementation of the Sports Diplomacy 2030 strategy that assist sporting organizations, athletes and the Pacific community through sport.