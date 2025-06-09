Gordon expected to lead Wallabies

[ Source: AAPNews ]

Halfback, Jake Gordon, is expected to lead the Wallabies against the touring British and Irish Lions.

Reports out of Australia reveal that Gordon will be unveiled as the Wallabies 91st Test captain for the showpiece three-match series starting in Brisbane on July 19 report, unless Joe Schmidt has a late rethink.

According to a report by AAP, Coach Schmidt plans to name a squad of up to 40 players next week, or the following week if the ACT Brumbies – Australia’s last team standing – win their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final on Saturday against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Article continues after advertisement

Either way, Gordon is favoured to take over from incumbent skipper Harry Wilson in one of sport’s great comeback tales.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.