Reitan holds five-shot lead ahead of final round at Sun City

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan heads into Sunday’s final round of the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Challenge at Sun City with a commanding five-shot lead, but will rue a double-bogey at the last in his otherwise faultless 67.

Reitan, 27, who turned professional in 2018, is on course for a second victory on the European circuit after claiming a play-off win in Belgium’s Soudal Open in May.

Reitan started up the 18th in his third round with a seven-shot advantage, but a wayward tee shot and a six on the par-four hole put a dent in his lead. South Africa’s Jayden Schaper is his nearest challenger on 12 under par.

Should Reitan complete his victory on Sunday, he will become the first Norwegian to claim ‘Africa’s Major’.

“I’m very disappointed with the finish on the 18th, but I guess a good double in the end,” Reitan said. “It’s just clear evidence that if you don’t hit it in the right spots, then you can get severely punished.

“But overall, good today. I got out of some tricky situations, I did that well. With the score today, I’m happy.”

