FTU rewards players in Suva

The Fiji Teachers Union Suva players.

The Fiji Teachers Union Suva players were recognized last night for their participation and achievements in their sporting competition earlier this year.

Players were presented with shell garlands, cash prizes, certificates, miniature trophies, t-shirts and medals.

The Suva branch did exceptionally well this year with the football team winning the trophy for the first time after 12 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva defeated Labasa 1-0 and Ravikash Krishna was named the player of the tournament.

The women’s volleyball side also won the title for the first time.

Suva’s men’s volleyball and netball both fell short in the semi-final.