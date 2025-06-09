From Canberra club rugby to facing the Brumbies

Just a year after playing club rugby in Canberra’s Dent Cup, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prospect Iosefo Namoce could now make his Super Rugby debut against the very team that once had him on their radar.

The Canberra-based Brumbies had shown interest in Namoce during his time playing in the Australian capital, but the young back has since joined the Drua and is now named on the bench for their clash in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season this weekend in Ba.

Namoce says the opportunity to potentially debut against a side from the city where he played club rugby makes the moment even more special.

“I’m pretty excited and I’m really up for the game and I hope we’ll see what it becomes.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says his family were thrilled when they learned he could be stepping onto the Super Rugby stage.

“They were excited and all ready to come watch me and see how I do it on the big stage now.”

Reflecting on his journey over the past year, Namoce says he has no regrets about the path he has taken.

“Yes, no regrets on it. I’m just happy to represent my country and people, playing against them. I’ve got some friends playing over there.”

If he takes the field, Namoce will also be part of a historic occasion as Ba hosts its first ever Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season match.

“It’s a new ground, a new atmosphere, a new environment. Seeing how the crowd goes, even going training in the day and seeing people standing in numbers, I’m pretty nervous.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Brumbies at 3.30pm tomorrow, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set top box.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.