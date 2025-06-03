Free education soon, Sanday agrees with 'Eyes'

file photo

The Fiji Rugby Union will soon assist current and former national reps to study for free and agree with Isake ‘Eyes’ Katonibau’s call regarding the issue.

FRU chair, John Sanday, thanks former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians rep, Katonibau, for raising an important issue and he personally agrees with him 100%.

Sanday says FRU started a dialogue with two certified and licensed training institution about two months ago on working together and sharing facilities to provide courses for life after rugby.

He says they’re still talking through the points and hopefully be in a position to sign off and get the programs going.

The FRU chair goes on to says that as part of the deal for sharing of facilities, courses will be made available to former and current Fiji reps at no cost.

A suitable facility and campus has been firmed up and FRU is working through the details on that, and hope to make the official announcement in the not too distant future.

While Sandy admitted that FRU may not be able to provide a full range of services, he emphasised that the union is committed to offering meaningful support to its players.

Drawing from personal experience, Sandy highlighted the importance of education in building a successful post-rugby life.

He says he personally funded his university education while playing rugby in Canberra, earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Banking and Finance, a qualification he credits with helping him establish a stable and sustainable future after retiring from the game.

Katonibau, recently called on the FRU and government to take responsibility for helping former players pursue further education and secure their future beyond the sport.

He stressed that investing in personal development is one of the most valuable decisions any athlete can make, especially as the game continues to evolve and the demands of life after sport become more complex.

Responding to the FRU chair, Katonibau says he and Sanday were fortunate to have better opportunities, and had some support, education, and time to plan ahead.

However, the former Fiji 7s captain adds many of their brothers didn’t have that opportunity, even in the professional era, there was no system, no mentorship, no guidance, nothing to help them invest in themselves.

Katonibau says Sanday played for Fiji for a short time, so the FRU chair had the space to focus on his education, but others gave years of their life to the jersey, fully committed, with nothing set up for what came after.

The man known as ‘Mr Eyes’ also says that Sanday shouldn’t pretend his story applies to everyone as this isn’t about personal achievement but it’s about building a system for those who never had what they had.

