France 7s determined for positive results

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side’s pool opponent in the second Dubai leg, France, is determined to go a step a further this weekend.

France Head Coach Jerome Daret has finalized his squad after its first outing where they finished ninth and he says they’re focused on their next assignment.

Daret says they’re determined and they still have to improve on their discipline on the pitch, which will allow them to gain control and perform later.

Article continues after advertisement

Just like Fiji some of the French players stepped on a field for the first time in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The second Dubai 7s leg will kick off on Friday with the Fiji Airways men’s team facing France at 5:44pm then Spain at 9:14pm before its final pool match against Argentina at 1:24am on Saturday.

Our Fijiana will take on Ireland at 5:22pm followed by USA at 8:02pm on Friday.

On Saturday they’ll meet Great Britain at 12:14am and France at 8:29pm.