Former stars receive timely assistance from Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association continues its ongoing commitment to social responsibility after providing financial assistance to the families of former national reps to support their children and grandchildren’s education.

Former stars like Dan Lutumailagi, Tony Kabakoro, Vula Wate, and Rusiate Waqan received $500 cheques recently.

The initiative is part of Fiji FA’s efforts to honor the legacy of past players who have contributed to the sport’s growth in the country.

Accroding to Fiji FA, the financial support is made possible each year through funds raised from the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament, with all proceeds directed towards assisting with the education of former players’ children.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they believe in honoring those who paved the way for today’s generation.

He emphasizes the initiative not only provides practical support but also sends a strong message of gratitude and respect from the football community.The selection of recipients is made by the trustees of the Veterans Committee, ensuring a fair and transparent process based on need and eligibility.

