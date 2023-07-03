Young Kulas optimistic of semi-final

The Digicel Young Kulas continue their quest for dominance as they prepare to face Samoa in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship top four have been confirmed, with New Zealand and the Cook Islands securing their places yesterday.

New Zealand thumped the Solomon Islands 19-0, and the Cook Islands edged Vanuatu 2-1.

The Young Kulas side was the second team through after beating New Caledonia 1-0.

18-year-old Preeya Singh, who was named the Player of the Match, says it doesn’t end here.

“The plan is to keep working, practising, and looking at films to establish where we made mistakes and fix them before the next match.”

Singh, who is based in the US but is originally from Kulukulu in Nadroga, says they will take things one step at a time.

The Young Kulas meet Samoa in the first semi-final on Wednesday at 3 pm, while New Zealand takes on the Cook Islands.

You can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.