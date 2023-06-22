Young Kulas fall in first match

Young Kulas went down to New Zealand at the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Digicel Young Kulas went down to New Zealand 3-0 in their opening OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

New Zealand netted their first goal in the 15th minute following a lapse of concentration in defence by the hosts.

Luse Ratulele nearly scored the equalizer in the 27th minute for Fiji but her shot hit the crossbar for a 1-0 lead to the Kiwis.

It took the visitors 19 minutes after the break to score their second before a mistake by Young Kulas Co-Captain and goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali saw the defending champions capitalizing for their third goal.

The national side played under pressure in the second spell but Co-Captain Angeline Rekha was busy throughout the encounter for Fiji with some decisive plays in defence.

Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua says she’s pleased with the team’s effort despite the result.

‘We got them from various school teams and various district teams so it’s really good to see them performing like this’.

Fiji will play Papua New Guinea next Tuesday in its second match.

You can watch all the OFC Women’s U19 action on FBC Sports HD channel.