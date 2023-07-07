Young Kulas brace for New Zealand

The Digicel Young Kulas has gone back to their drawing board to prepare for the formidable New Zealand side for the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship final tomorrow.

After defeating Samoa in the semi-final, head coach Angeline Chua says they will be reviewing all their matches in order to identity their mistakes.

Chua says they have to be tactical

“We did plan ahead, so we actually kept our first eleven players who are on yellow card on the bench so we are prepared for the finals. So we planned ahead for the finals.”

Chua understands that the task ahead is hard, however, they will come prepared.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth playoff between Cook Islands and Samoa will be played at 1 pm.

The final between Fiji and New Zealand will be played at 7p.m at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch both matches LIVE on the FBC 2 Channel.