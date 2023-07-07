Young Kulas aim high

In order to qualify for the Under-20 Women’s World Cup, the Digicel Young Kulas will have to aim high.

This is according to head coach Angeline Chua.

Our Fiji U19 will be playing their biggest rival in the tournament, New Zealand again in the final of the OFC Women’s Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kiwis defeated the Young Kulas 3-1 in their first pool game.

“We have a vision, the prize is the World Cup, Under-20 World Cup for Women we just going to set our target high for the team”

Fiji will be looking at turning the table around in the final in order to accomplish their dream of featuring in the World Cup.

Fiji will be hosting New Zealand at the HFC Stadium at 7 pm tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2 Channel.