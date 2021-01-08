Yalalevu, Greenstar kick-off NCC with a win

Yalalevu FC has won their first Vodafone National Regional Club Championship against Ezy Kool Max Nalovo 1-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Nalovo put up a strong first half performance to keep Yalalevu from scoring.

It was Sanaila Waqanicakau’s 40th minute lone goal that made the difference giving Yalalevu the maximum points.

Meanwhile, Greenstar FC from Nadroga defeated Press FC of Lautoka 3-1.

Tomasi Tuicakau scored two goals for Greenstar while Zain Ali scored one.

Zibraz Sahib struck for Press FC from the penalty spot.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A Greenstar FC 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 Kasavu Sports FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Press FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 POOL B Yalalevu FC 1 3 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Northpole FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Max Nalovo FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0