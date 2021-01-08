Home

Yalalevu, Greenstar kick-off NCC with a win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 8, 2021 5:42 pm
Action from the Yalalevu vs Max Nalovo match [Source: Fiji Football]

Yalalevu FC has won their first Vodafone National Regional Club Championship against Ezy Kool Max Nalovo 1-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Nalovo put up a strong first half performance to keep Yalalevu from scoring.

It was Sanaila Waqanicakau’s 40th minute lone goal that made the difference giving Yalalevu the maximum points.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Greenstar FC from Nadroga defeated Press FC of Lautoka 3-1.

Tomasi Tuicakau scored two goals for Greenstar while Zain Ali scored one.

Zibraz Sahib struck for Press FC from the penalty spot.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
POOL A
Greenstar FC110031+23
Kasavu Sports FC00000000
Press FC100113-20
POOL B
Yalalevu FC130010+13
Northpole FC00000000
Max Nalovo FC100101-10
DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Lawaqa Park
08 Jan - Friday3:00PMYalalevu FC1 - 0Max Nalovo FCGroup B
08 Jan - Friday5:00PMGreenstar FC3 - 1Press FCGroup A
Day 2 - Lawaqa Park
09 Jan - Saturday2:00PMPress FC-Kasavu Sports FCGroup A
09 Jan - Saturday4:00PMMax Nalovo FC-Northpole FCGroup B
DAY 3 - Lawaqa Park
10 Jan - Sunday1:00PMYalalevu FC3 - 2Northpole FCGroup B
10 Jan - Sunday3:00PMKasavu Sports FC1 - 1Greenstar FCGroup A
SEMIFINALS
Semifinal 1
Semifinal 2
FINAL
FINAL

 

