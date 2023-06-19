Yada dedicates win to Mom

Digicel Fiji FACT golden ball winner Aporosa Yada

Digicel Fiji FACT golden ball winner Aporosa Yada has dedicated their win to his mother.

The Lautoka right winger was impressive throughout the tournament and set up their first goal in their 2-1 win over Rewa in the final yesterday.

Yada, who hails from Nadroga, says he remembers his mom, Masilina Malakai, every time he takes the field, and the win is for her.

“My mom had always wanted to come watch me at my games, but she couldn’t make it because of certain challenges. We live very far away, so she just decides to stay home and await the results of our game. This win is for her.”

Yada says the win is also special for him as he helped the team clinch the title they last won in 2002, the same year he was born.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes plus the 30 minutes of extra time where Saula Waqa netted the winning goal.

Yada is the younger sibling of Lautoka Rep Epeli Leiroti.

Lautoka walks away with a prize of $17,000, while Rewa takes $5000.

Their goalkeeper, Senirusi Bokini, won the golden glove award.