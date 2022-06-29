Fiji all set for OFC Women’s Nations Cup

Head Coach Lisa Cole.

Spirits are high in the Digicel National Womens football camp as 16 days remain for the 2022 Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Nations Cup.

Head Coach Lisa Cole believes it will be a tough month as the side is grouped with Solomon Island and New Caledonia.

Cole says they do not know what the other two teams are bringing as they have not played against them in the past two years but they will prepare accordingly.

She adds the qualifiers will pose a huge challenge for the players but it will grow their knowledge and experience in the game.

Fiji will play its first match against Solomon Islands at 7pm on the 14th of July at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. 3

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League this week, Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be a DPL triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting tomorrow with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.