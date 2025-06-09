Women’s IDC starts tomorrow

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association Women’s Inter-District Championship kicks off at the academy ground in Vatuwaqa tomorrow.

Suva is eager to make a strong start when they face Labasa in their opening match.

Head Coach Savaira Ranatuniratu says the capital side is ready to rise to the challenge, despite limited preparation time following the holiday break.

She says most of the girls are back now but time is not on their side; however, they’re taking a serious approach to this tournament.

The Suva squad features a blend of experience and youthful energy, with several young players stepping up after senior players were absent at the start of the season.

That decision has already shown promise, with many of the club’s Under-19 players pushing through to the senior grade.

Ranatuniratu believes the IDC will be a true test for her developing side against strong district opponents.

Labasa plays Suva at 2pm tomorrow, but the first game starts at 12 between Ba and Rewa.

( All matches at Fiji FA Academy Ground, Suva)

Round 1 – Friday, January 23

12:00pm: Ba Women FC vs Rewa Women FC

2:00pm: Suva Women FC vs Labasa Women FC

Round 2 – Saturday, January 24

11:00am: Suva Women FC vs Ba Women FC

1:00pm: Labasa Women FC vs Rewa Women FC

Round 3 – Sunday, January 25

11:00am: Rewa Women FC vs Suva Women FC

1:00pm: Ba Women FC vs Labasa Women FC

