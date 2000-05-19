Western battle for FACT opener

The Nadroga football team will face Nadi in the first match of the Bic Fiji FACT

Neighbors Nadi will face Nadroga to kick off the Bic Fiji FACT at midday next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Last year’s FACT finalists, Lautoka and Navua, will then go head-to-head, followed by a match between traditional football giants Ba and in-form Rewa.

The official opening will take place at 6.30 pm, and hosts Suva will play against Labasa at 7pm to conclude day one.

Fiji FA’s General Manager of Operations Anushil Kumar says this year’s FACT is highly anticipated, especially after a tough qualification battle in the Extra Premier League.

“Interesting fixtures have been lined up for the three days of group matches. The fans and the teams are looking forward to this Fiji FACT, and I hope everyone enjoys the tournament.”

He also says that ticket prices will be released later today, along with a surprise deal for fans.

Group matches are scheduled for May 30th, 31st, and June 1st, while the semi-finals and final will be played on June 7th and 8th, 2025.

Live commentaries of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 30 May - Friday 12:30PM Nadi - Nadroga Group B 30 May - Friday 2:30PM Lautoka - Navua Group A 30 May - Friday 4:30PM Rewa - Ba Group A 30 May - Friday 7:00PM Labasa - Suva Group B DAY 2 31 May - Saturday 12:00PM Lautoka - Ba Group A 31 May - Saturday 2:00PM Nadroga - Suva Group B 31 May - Saturday 4:00PM Labasa - Nadi Group B 31 May - Saturday 6:00PM Navua - Rewa Group A DAY 3 01 June - Sunday 11:00AM Labasa - Nadroga Group B 01 June - Sunday 1:00PM Lautoka - Rewa Group A 01 June - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Group A 01 June - Sunday 5:00PM Suva - Nadi Group B SEMI-FINALS 07 Jun - Saturday 2:00PM Winner GA - Runner-Up GB Semi-final 1 07 Jun - Saturday 4:30PM Winner GB - Runner-Up GA Semi-final 2 FINAL 08 Jun - Sunday 3pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL

