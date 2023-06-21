We’re focused on ourselves: McMeeken

Zoe McMeeken

Reigning OFC Under-19 women’s champions New Zealand are solely focused on themselves and what they will bring to the table.

New Zealand captain Zoe McMeeken says the hype within the team skyrocketed as they are excited to be in Fiji for the first time.

McMeeken understands that their opponents, the Digicel Young Kulas will benefit from home advantage, they will use it to motivate them.

She says this won’t stop them from doing what they need to do.

“We haven’t had many trainings, it’s hard to say and we’re going to build from the first game and see what happens. We’re pretty focused on this first game and not looking too much past it. We’re not like hoping of any score or anything, we know we have to turn up and play our best.”

New Zealand will play Young Kulas at 4pm tomorrow at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Entry is free for all games and you can also watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.