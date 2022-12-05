We will fight like Samurai says Japan defender

[Source: BBC]

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo says they’ll fight like Samurai when they face Croatia tomorrow.

Japan stunned Spain and Germany to win Group E and reach the knockout stage for a fourth time.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, stand in the way of Japan’s first World Cup quarter-final.

Article continues after advertisement

Nagatomo says the first condition is to have courage tomorrow.

He says before they go into battle the Samurai polish their weapons and try to improve their techniques, but if they are scared during battle, they will not be able to use those weapons and techniques fully.

Croatia failed to score against Morocco and Belgium, but a 4-1 over Canada ensured they progressed as Group F runners-up.

Japan face Croatia tomorrow at 3 am.

Afterward, South Korea will battle Brazil at 7 am and you can catch the live coverage of both matches on FBC Sports.