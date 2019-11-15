We have to work twice as hard at home says Lal

Playing at home is much tougher than defending the Courts IDC title.

This is the view of victorious Labasa football coach Ronil Lal after they won the IDC at the ANZ Stadium beating Lautoka 2-1 in the final yesterday.

Lal says the last tournament this year is the Fiji FACT which they will host at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Labasa school teacher adds the pressure will be on them to deliver at their own backyard after claiming the IDC trophy.

“Well that’s another story it’s at home so I think we have to work twice harder and I know all the teams will be coming after Labasa there, it’s our home ground so the preparations have to be good, I have faith in these boys and we’ll work on that”.

Meanwhile, the Babasiga Lions dedicated their IDC win yesterday to Taniela Waqa.

Labasa defender Akeimi Ralulu says Waqa played his last IDC for Labasa.