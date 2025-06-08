We cannot afford missed opportunities: Singh

Rodeck Singh [File Photo]

Rewa head coach Rodeck Singh says missed opportunities during their 2025 BiC Fiji FACT semi-final almost cost them a spot in the finals.

Despite beating Suva 1-nil at the HFC Bank Stadium, Singh says they cannot afford to be missing out on scoring opportunities at this point in the competition.

Rewa had a handful of chances to score and extend their lead, but they just couldn’t find the right timing to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, that’s one of the areas we want to work on; we need to be very lethal and very sharp in taking our chances. If we are to win tomorrow, we need to finish our chances.”

He says if they hope to win the final today, they cannot afford to miss out on such opportunities.

Rewa will take on Labasa in the final at 3 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the Live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.