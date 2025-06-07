Waqa to start for Blues despite injury

Saula Waqa [File Photo]

Lautoka FC skipper Saula Waqa will be lining up in today’s semifinal clash against Labasa.

Waqa sustained a knee and shoulder injury during the BiC Fiji FACT group stages last weekend.

Upon their arrival in Suva this morning, officials from the defending champions Lautoka immediately sought medical clearance for Waqa.

Despite medical officers cautioning him against playing, the determined Lautoka skipper insisted on starting for the Blues.

With other key players like Sitiveni Cavulagi and Manasa Nawakula sidelined, Waqa said he will have to step in and carry the weight of the attacking third.

Waqa also said that club pride comes first, and if necessary, he would accept being substituted out.

Lautoka is scheduled to play Labasa today at 2 PM at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

