Veterans’ tournament pool drawn

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament is set to begin on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The pools have been drawn at the RC Manubhai Raiwaqa branch in Suva earlier today.

The tournament will see only eight teams competing for the title this year, a major decrease from the 22 teams that competed last year.

Group A sees NZ Lautoka, Nasinu Legends, Rewa Masters and Legends FC while Group B has Labasa Lions NZ, Rewa Legends, JK Nadi and Nadi Masters.

The tournament will start on Friday and end on Sunday.