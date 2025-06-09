Vasconcellos urges fans to keep believing

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC defender Sterling Vasconcellos has called on supporters to continue backing the side as they prepare for their final match in Melbourne.

With results not fully reflecting the team’s effort in recent outings, Vasconcellos says the players remain determined to reward the faith shown by fans back home in Fiji.

He believes there is still an opportunity to end the trip on a positive note.

“Yeah, we’ll work hard and try and get back the fans what they want.”

Bula FC face South Island United tonight, a fixture the defender sees as a chance to restore momentum and confidence within the squad.

He also acknowledged the disappointment felt by supporters but urged them to stay patient.

“Not the best results we can give you but keep believing and keep supporting us and we promise we’ll turn around and give it back.”

Bula FC will be aiming to translate that promise into performance as they look to close their Melbourne campaign on a high against South Island United ant 8pm tonight.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

