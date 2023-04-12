Vanuatu holds Fiji in Futsal Cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

It wasn’t a good start for the Fiji futsal team as they drew 2- all with Vanuatu in the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.

Tavua player, Ratu Dau opened the account in the first minute of play with a clear strike.

Fiji continued their lead with a nice set-up from Dau which saw Mohammed Ramzan net their second.

Article continues after advertisement

Vanuatu answered back minutes before half-time to keep them within reach of the score line.

Fiji led 2-1 at the break.

The visitors started strong at the second half to find the equalizer after six minutes of play.

It was anybody’s game as the clock whines down with both sides having their chances to net the winner.

Vanuatu applied immense pressure on Fiji in the last two minutes but goalkeeper Ravinesh Singh stood his ground to keep the scores locked at 2-all.

You can watch the live coverage exclusive on FBC Sports HD Channel.