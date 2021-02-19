United remain 10 points behind leaders Manchester City

Manchester United managed to find form in the English Premier League as they toppled Newcastle 3-1 at Old Trafford to return to second spot in the standing.

Marcus Rashford helped the hosts overcome a stuttering start when he lashed in an 18th goal of the season by beating Karl Darlow at the near post after 30 minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin then scored a deserved equaliser with his first goal since coming back from a two-month absence caused by coronavirus symptoms, slamming in after Harry Maguire failed to clear.

The Newcastle winger then threatened again early in the second half, but the game turned after 57 minutes when Daniel James re-established the lead.

That led to the visitors’ confidence draining away, with Rashford then earning a penalty as he drew a foul from Joe Willock before Bruno Fernandes knocked in his 22nd goal of the season.

Defeat for Steve Bruce’s side was a seventh in 10 Premier League games, leaving them three points above the drop zone – and a relegation scrap with Fulham is now set to ensue.

In another match played this morning, Manchester City maintained its ten point lead on top of the table after overcoming Arsenal 1-nil, extending their winning run to 18 games

The Premier League leaders have not dropped a point since 15 December and have taken control of the title race with 13 games remaining.

City looked confident right from the outset at Arsenal, taking the lead with just two minutes on the clock as Raheem Sterling somehow managed to outjump Rob Holding to head in Riyad Mahrez’s cross.

Arsenal, after this loss, are 10th and six points off the top six.

Leicester City, meanwhile, managed to beat Aston Villa 2-1 to take the third spot with 49 points, same as Manchester United but behind on goal difference.

West Ham on the other hand has jumped to fourth spot after their win against Tottenham Hotspur.