Tough contests for Fiji FACT qualification

Last weekend’s Extra Premier League matches delivered a series of closely contested results, as teams battled for a coveted spot in the top eight and qualification for the Bic Fiji FACT tournament.

Lautoka FC’s newcomers, Gulam Razool and Mohammad Shazil, each found the net in their crucial 2-1 win against Nadi FC.

This win keeps Lautoka’s hopes alive as they strive for a top-eight finish.

Currently, the Sugar City boys sit 9th on the league table with 6 points, while Nadi holds the 8th position with 7 points, having played one game less than their rivals.

Nasinu FC’s 1-1 draw with Tavua FC sees them occupy 7th place with 8 points.

Meanwhile, Nadroga FC’s impressive 2-1 win ended the Delta Tigers’ unbeaten streak, leaving Labasa as the sole undefeated team in the league with 17 points.

This weekend’s fixtures are crucial in determining the final league standings and which teams secure qualification for the Bic Fiji FACT.

Ba faces Rewa this Thursday at 6pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

On Sunday, there will be a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori, where Suva will play Lautoka at 1pm and Rewa will host Nasinu at 3pm.

At Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, Nadroga will host Labasa at 1pm.

Nadi will go against Navua at Prince Charles Park, Nadi at 3pm while Ba will play Tavua at Fiji FA Academy, Ba also at 3pm.

