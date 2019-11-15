Top goalie cleared for Suva’s clash against Rewa

National football team goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara has been given the all clear to feature for Suva in the Vodafone Premier League against Rewa.

Matainaqara who played for Ba earlier this season joins the Whites along with former Labasa marksman Ravinesh Karan Singh.

Suva is still waiting for the clearance of Ba trio Simione Nabenu, goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi and veteran Laisenia Raura.

Suva FA president Ritesh Pratap says they anticipate the three to be cleared today.

“Yes we already have the release for Beniamino (Matainaqara) and Ravinesh Karan Singh. For Simione Nabenu and Atunaisa Naucukidi we are still waiting for Ba to give the release today so we are still waiting for their reply today.”

Don’t forget you can watch the Rewa/Suva clash on both FBC TV and FBC Sports and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

The match will kick off at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Meanwhile, we will also have the Lautoka-Ba game live commentary on Mirchi FM on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

In other VPL games this week, Ba will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while Lautoka meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground at 3pm.

Labasa takes on Nadi at 1:30pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.