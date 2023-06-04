Thrilling Fiji FACT semi-finals ahead

As Fiji FACT semi-finals are few hours away from kick-off, coaches are prepping their individual teams for the showdown.

Some coaches says they will treat the semi-final as their final match.

AK Plumbing and Glamada Rewa football coach, Rodeck Singh says they are ready to face whatever the young energetic Rooster Chicken Ba team will bring today.

“Just keep football simple, we’ll just try to knock around the ball, keep possession and penetrate Ba whenever we can and not so anything unnecessary”

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka side’s President, Shalendra Prasad is aware of how hungry the Extra Supermarket Labasa outfit is but they are determined they will be able to hold them off.

“Definitely in semi-finals anybody’s game. All four teams are in the semi-finals they all had resting time. They will all come fully prepared,we won’t underestimate Labasa, the champion side but we will give it a go so are hoping for a good results in our favour”

Mohammed Yusuf, the chief executive of the Fiji Football Association, says they have observed that fans are excited for the knockout stages considering half of the grandstand tickets are sold out.

“Fans need to come early to buy the $15 tickets we have to sell for the grandstand because it’s going to be drizzling and weather but the ground is perfect and the matches will continue”

Meanwhile, Lautoka and Labasa will play at 2.P.M before Rewa meets Ba at 4.30 P.M.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.