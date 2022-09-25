This day won't come again : Navoce

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have achieved the goal they had set in the OFC Under-19 Championship by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Months of being away from family and for some balancing studies with football is all worth it as they will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the sport.

Captain Samuela Navoce say words of encouragement, their bond and solid support got the team through.

“This day won’t come back again, this opportunity only comes once, if we lose this i don’t know when it will come back again.”

Navoce says while they are happy for their achievement, the final chapter is yet to be closed.

“The job is not yet done, still one more to go. I told the boys yesterday that one job has been done but the final one is left which is to beat New Zealand.”

Coach Ronil Lal says they want to finish the tournament with an unbeaten record.

Fiji battles New Zealand in the final at 6pm today and you can watch it live on the FBC 2 channel.