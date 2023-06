Tavua football settled with a 1-all draw against Suva in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

This is the first DFPL match the Whites played after their return from the OFC Champions League outing in Vanuatu last month.

Meanwhile, AK Plumbing/Glamada Rewa and Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka are currently locked with 1-all in the second half of the Digicel Fiji FACT final.

