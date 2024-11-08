Tamanisau honored to represent Fiji after four years

Veteran Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau expressed gratitude for returning to the national team after a four-year break, saying it’s an honor to represent the country again.

Having first joined the national side in 2003 and last played for the Bula Boys in 2020, Tamanisau credits the coaching staff for allowing him to prove himself once again.

Reflecting on the changes in camp, he noted how much the team has evolved in skill and professionalism.

“It’s been a long going back to the national squad. I must thank the coaches for developing the professional culture in the team, it shows on the latest FIFA ranking and the boys are really putting in the effort. With proper guidance and following what the coaches tell us, nothing is impossible for the team to achieve.”

Tamanisau brings a wealth of experience to a squad focused on continuous growth and aiming high on the international stage.

Our squad flies out this weekend for the second round of Group A matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers, in Papua New Guinea.

The Bula Boys play PNG next Thursday before taking on New Caledonia three days later.