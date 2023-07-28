Tailevu Naitasiri ready for Labasa

Tailevu Naitasiri is eagerly anticipating the upcoming match against Labasa tomorrow.

The team is currently working on improving their finishing.

Team captain Martin Nasova acknowledges that they are expecting a tough and fast Labasa side.

“We just need to improve on our finishing and a bit of some game plan that is not up to par”

Labasa recently secured a 2-0 victory against Nadi and will be aiming for another win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Naitasiri managed to hold Suva to a 2-2 draw in their previous match.

The two teams will face off at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30 pm tomorrow.