Tabia wins Vanua Levu Muslim IDC

After a lapse of nine years, the A Khan Service Tabia side was crowned the senior category champions of the 2022 Vanua Levu Muslim Inter-District Championship.

The side beat reigning champions Savusavu 1-0 to claim the major prize in front of hundreds of spectators as the week-long soccer festival came to an end last night.

Closing the tournament Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says sports is an integral part of the Fijian society that brings people together.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds big sporting events like the Muslim IDC take a lot of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice to pull off and he is thanking the organizers for putting the event together.

Meanwhile, A Khan Service Tabia Coach Saibaz Khan says it feels good to be back on the top after almost a decade.

In the Premier League final, Bua beat Taveuni 2-0 to claim their third title since the inception of the tournament.