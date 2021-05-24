Switzerland guaranteed a spot in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup quarterfinals

Switzerland rose to the top of Group C with a 7-3 win over Belarus at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Braces from Dejan Stankovic and Glenn Hodel confirmed the victory for the Swiss at the Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium in Moscow.

Switzerland is guaranteed a quarter-final berth.

Meanwhile, a Rodrigo double supplemented by goals from Mauricinho and Filipe gave Brazil a 4-2 comeback victory over El Salvador, who sit bottom of the group and are already eliminated.

Uruguay recorded their first win of the tournament as goals from Gaston Laduche, Luis Quinta, Matias Guerrero and captain Matias led the team to a 4-2 victory over Oman in the group’s other match.

Group A and Group B will reach their conclusions tomorrow.

The United States need to beat Paraguay and hope that Japan do them a favour against the Russian Olympic Committee if the country is to advance to the knockout rounds.

In Group D, Senegal beat defending champions Portugal 5-3 for their second win of the tournament and are also through.

Portugal’s goalkeeper Andrade was sent off in the 36th minute and simultaneously conceded a penalty in a clash to decide the top spot.

Senegal’s Raoul Mendy bagged a brace to take his tally for the tournament to five goals.

[Source: Insidethegames]